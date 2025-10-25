Participants in this morning's Melton Mowbray Poppy Appeal service of dedication, from left, Melton Royal British Legion standard bearer Ned Kelly, bugler Paul Hing, Melton Royal British Legion branch chairman Nick Pridden, Mayor of Melton Councillor Siggy Atherton, Rev Nina Austin, RAFA Melton standard bearer Brian Fare

This year’s Melton Mowbray Poppy Appeal was launched this morning (Saturday) with a service of dedication at Memorial Gardens in the grounds of Egerton Lodge.

Standard bearers from the town branches of the Royal British Legion and the Royal Air Force Association were in attendance with Mayor of Melton, Councillor Siggy Atherton.

The event officially marked the start of the annual sale of Poppies across the borough following the national launch of the appeal on Thursday.

Proceeds from the sales of Poppies will go towards the vital work the legion does in supporting serving and former members of our armed forces.

The launch was organised by Nick Pridden, chair of the Melton branch of the legion, who told the Melton Times: “The Poppy Appeal is a reminder of what our servicemen and women have done for this country.

"The Royal British Legion do a fantastic job and this is how people can help to support them.”

A short service was given by the Rev Nina Austin, from Melton Methodist Church before Paul Hing, who famously plays the post-horn gallop before every Leicester City FC home game, sounded the Last Post, followed by a minute’s silence for all who sacrificed their lives for the nation while serving with the military.

Paul said: “It is an honour to play the Last Post because of what it signifies. There is a pressure to play it right every time."

The Melton Royal British Legion branch, in Thorpe End, is inviting local people to buy a small cross in memory of a loved one to be included on the organisation’s tree in the Christmas Tree Festival in St Mary’s Church.