There was plenty of Christmas cheer at a special social gathering at a Melton wellbeing centre.

Attendees and volunteers enjoy their Christmas party at the Melton's Pepper's - A Safe Place centre with Jenny Hendry (second from right)

Volunteers put on the special session at the Pepper’s – A Safe Place venue, on King Street, to celebrate the season with local residents.

Everyone was treated to a festive buffet and given a present to take home with them.

Jenny Hendry, centre manager, said: “We had such a lovely time with all our Pepper’s friends and the centre was filled with chatter and smiles.

“A huge thank you also has to go to our amazing volunteers, who came dressed up, made food, bought gifts and served up happy, Christmas cheer to all.”

Pepper’s offers drop-in sessions, mindfulness, and art and craft workshops for adults who want to take some time out to look after their mental health, combat loneliness and re-connect with the local community.

They’ve recently put on extra sessions following requests from the Melton community for increased opening hours, and the charity hopes to start music and gardening in the new year.

Jenny added: “Pepper’s is a lovely place where everyone is welcome – it offers an opportunity for people to pause, regroup and look after their wellbeing.

“If anyone is looking for some company, or wants to try something new in the new year, Pepper’s is a great place to start.”

The sessions provide an opportunity for people to chat with volunteers, enjoy a cup of tea and a biscuit, get wellbeing support and make new friends.

It’s open to anyone over the age of 18 and there is no charge to go along - just bring a pound for tea and coffee.

There are drop-in sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays, 11am to 1pm, mindfulness and meditation on Mondays, from 1pm to 2pm, a craft café on Tuesdays, 12.30pm to 2.30pm, and an art workshop on Thursdays, 10.30am to 12.30pm.

Click HERE for more information or an informal chat about what’s on offer at Pepper’s, or you can email [email protected] or call 07714 503556 for further details.

Pepper’s offers community mental health support across Rutland and Melton Mowbray.