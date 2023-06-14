News you can trust since 1859
Places available at Vale of Belvoir holiday activities for ages six to 12

Places are still available on a sports and countryside holiday scheme to be held in the Vale of Belvoir this summer.
By Nick Rennie
Published 14th Jun 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 13:58 BST
Some of the activities lined up in the Vale of Belvoir holiday schemeSome of the activities lined up in the Vale of Belvoir holiday scheme
Some of the activities lined up in the Vale of Belvoir holiday scheme

The activity days, for youngsters aged six to 12, will be run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust for eight days, from August 7-10 and from August 14-17, at Belvoir cricket ground, at Knipton.

Activities to be enjoyed at the sessions will include cricket skills and games, basketball, orienteering, short tennis, base hide and seek, dodgeball, rounders, tri-golf, hockey, archery, fishing and visits from birds of prey, working dogs and horses.

The cost of the sessions is £30 per day – they run from 9am to 3pm with a drop-off recommended from 8.45am – or £100 for four days.

For more information and a registration form for the the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust activity days, please email [email protected] for help.

Numbers are strictly limited, so it’s first-come-first-served.