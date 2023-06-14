Places available at Vale of Belvoir holiday activities for ages six to 12

Some of the activities lined up in the Vale of Belvoir holiday scheme

The activity days, for youngsters aged six to 12, will be run by the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust for eight days, from August 7-10 and from August 14-17, at Belvoir cricket ground, at Knipton.

Activities to be enjoyed at the sessions will include cricket skills and games, basketball, orienteering, short tennis, base hide and seek, dodgeball, rounders, tri-golf, hockey, archery, fishing and visits from birds of prey, working dogs and horses.

The cost of the sessions is £30 per day – they run from 9am to 3pm with a drop-off recommended from 8.45am – or £100 for four days.

For more information and a registration form for the the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust activity days, please email [email protected] for help.