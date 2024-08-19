Olympic medallist champions Melton's new leisure facilities
Sprinter Richard Kilty, who won bronze as a member of the 4X100m relay squad earlier this month, was the special guest at the official opening of the £1.73million makeover of Waterfield Leisure Centre and Melton Sports Village (MSV) on Saturday morning.
He assisted Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, in cutting a ribbon at both venues before residents were invited to take part in taster sessions and test out the new facilities.
Richard has particular praise for the new workout spaces at the Waterfield site on Dalby Road.
He told the Melton Times: “The strength and conditioning areas there are absolutely amazing.
"It is fit for purpose even for someone like me who is at the Olympic level.
"I’m very impressed with what they’ve done with these two centres.”
Richard was struggling with an injury to his Achilles sustained when he ran in the semi-final of the relay at the Stade de France.
It meant he was unable to race in the final but he still picked up a medal after taking part in the heats.
"It was disappointing not to be able to run the final – it was so nerve-wracking having to watch it from the sidelines but it was a brilliant feeling when the boys brought home that medal,” he said.
Richard is 34 and is coming to the end of his career. He has some good advice for youngsters getting into sport: “I don’t believe in children specialising in a sport at a young age – they should be trying lots of different sports and then pick the one they enjoy most at 14, 15 or 16.”
The new Melton facilities include an upgraded and extended fitness and workout studio, improved group cycling room and enhanced health suite with sauna at Waterfield and a soft play area and group exercise space at MSV.
Jake Betts, from Everyone Active which manages the centres for Melton Borough Council, said: “Our membership is now over 1,900 and we have seen a 13.5 per cent uplift since the new facilities were first available on July 1.”
