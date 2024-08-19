Olympic medallist Richard Kilty and Mayor of Melton Tim Webster open the new leisure facilities at Melton Sports Village

Melton’s new leisure facilities have been championed by one of Team GB’s medal winners at the Paris OIympics.

Sprinter Richard Kilty, who won bronze as a member of the 4X100m relay squad earlier this month, was the special guest at the official opening of the £1.73million makeover of Waterfield Leisure Centre and Melton Sports Village (MSV) on Saturday morning.

He assisted Mayor of Melton, Councillor Tim Webster, in cutting a ribbon at both venues before residents were invited to take part in taster sessions and test out the new facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard has particular praise for the new workout spaces at the Waterfield site on Dalby Road.

Olympic medallist Richard Kilty opens the new leisure facilities at Melton Sports Village

He told the Melton Times: “The strength and conditioning areas there are absolutely amazing.

"It is fit for purpose even for someone like me who is at the Olympic level.

"I’m very impressed with what they’ve done with these two centres.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard was struggling with an injury to his Achilles sustained when he ran in the semi-final of the relay at the Stade de France.

Balloons at the open day for the new leisure facilities at Melton Sports Village

It meant he was unable to race in the final but he still picked up a medal after taking part in the heats.

"It was disappointing not to be able to run the final – it was so nerve-wracking having to watch it from the sidelines but it was a brilliant feeling when the boys brought home that medal,” he said.

Richard is 34 and is coming to the end of his career. He has some good advice for youngsters getting into sport: “I don’t believe in children specialising in a sport at a young age – they should be trying lots of different sports and then pick the one they enjoy most at 14, 15 or 16.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Melton facilities include an upgraded and extended fitness and workout studio, improved group cycling room and enhanced health suite with sauna at Waterfield and a soft play area and group exercise space at MSV.

Everyone Active mascots at the opening of the new leisure facilities at Melton Sports Village

Jake Betts, from Everyone Active which manages the centres for Melton Borough Council, said: “Our membership is now over 1,900 and we have seen a 13.5 per cent uplift since the new facilities were first available on July 1.”