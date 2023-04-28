Latest news from the Royal British Legion

The Melton branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) has annually raised over £20,000 in recent years from the sales of poppies in shops, hospitality businesses, sports clubs and from outdoor stalls across the borough.

The appeal runs for the fortnight before Remembrance Sunday, which this year falls on November 12.

As well as an organiser, the Melton branch, which is based at the Legion club in Thorpe End, is looking for new Poppy Appeal volunteers to help with a number of activities, including collecting at local supermarkets and delivering and collecting poppies and tins.

Mark Hunt, Community Fundraiser for Leicestershire, said: “We really want to thank everyone across the area who got involved and supported the Poppy Appeal in 2022, but we have seen a reduction in the number of our collectors.

"However, the RBL still has a job to do, and we are optimistic for this year.

“Therefore our volunteers are more important than ever.

"Every year they play a critical role in every corner of the country to meet the huge public demand for our poppies, the nation’s symbol of Remembrance.

"The charity will give volunteers all the information and training individuals need to be successful in the role and being a part of the Poppy Appeal really is a unique experience.”

Mark added: “Our annual Poppy Appeal is a national event, and the general public are always very generous when it comes to supporting our Armed Forces community.

"Each poppy shows someone cares and helps the RBL to continue its vital work.

“Funds raised through the Poppy Appeal support current serving personnel, veterans, and their families, and the RBL is currently helping people who are isolated from family, feeling lonely, facing homelessness, struggling to feed their children or in financial crisis.

“Many of them never imagined they would have to ask for charity support.”

Volunteers don’t need to have a military connection to help out with the Poppy Appeal.