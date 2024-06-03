Chair yoga and music tutor Matt Lacey - two of the new activities at Pepper's - A Safe Place, in Melton

Chair yoga, music and gardening sessions are now being offered by a Melton Mowbray organisation which supports local people with their mental health.

Pepper’s – A Safe Place, which is based on King Street, introduced the new free activities as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The theme of this year's week was to encourage everyone to move more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Hendry, manager of the Melton centre, said: “We’ve long seen the benefits of human connection and kindness at Pepper’s, and being able to combine this with gentle and inclusive movement activities to help people’s mental health is the perfect addition to our wellbeing programme.”

The new sessions were made possible by help from other Melton organisations.

Chair yoga is funded with money from Melton Aurora Rotary and music is paid for with a generous donation from Scholes Wealth Management and St James’s Place Foundation.

Jenny added: “The support of local groups and businesses is vital to Pepper’s being able to offer more activities in a safe and welcoming space for our local communities, and we extend a huge thank you to Melton Aurora Rotary and the St. James’s Place Foundation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pepper’s is a drop-in centre for adults who want to take some time out to look after their mental health, combat loneliness and re-connect with the local community.

The sessions provide an opportunity for people to chat with volunteers, enjoy a cup of tea and a biscuit, get wellbeing support and make new friends.

It’s open to anyone over the age of 18 and there is no charge to go along - just bring a pound for tea or coffee.

There are drop-in sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 11am to 1pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mindfulness & meditation is on Mondays, 1pm to 2pm; art & craft workshops on Tuesdays, 12.30 to 2.30pm, and Thursdays, 10.30am to 12.30pm.