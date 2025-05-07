Alice Greaves with her fellow cyclists pictured in Sheringham, Norfolk, last summer after finishing their fundraising challenge

A young woman with multiple cancer diagnoses is continuing her remarkable fundraising to help fellow sufferers by organising another gruelling group cycle ride.

Alice Greaves (26), from Old Dalby, recently suffered her latest devastating setback when a 5cm tumour was identified in her brain.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 24 and a day before her 26th birthday specialists identified secondary breast cancer in her lungs.

For most people, going through chemotherapy and other treatments and dealing with her disease would take up all of their time and energy.

But Alice was determined to fight back and last year, in heavy rain, she cycled 125 miles in a group from her home to the Norfolk coast, raising £97,000 for Hope Against Cancer.

And she’s planning to do it all again on Bank Holiday Monday August 25 and is inviting other cyclists to join her.

Alice commented: “The diagnosis was devastating but you have just got to keep fighting it.

"Challenges such as this keep me going, keep me positive and keep me busy.

"For me, doing nothing is not sustainable, it is a case of fighting on and hoping for the best.”

This year, Alice is being supported by a host of local businesses including, Noble Day Associates, JRC Landscapes, MGM Business Consulting, Sulney Nursery, Baker 91 and The Cat and Wickets, as well as incredible donations from family, friends and the local community.

The aim this year is for 75 riders to complete the challenge.

She added: “I can no longer work as I keep forgetting things, but it has given me the time to focus on fundraising and hopefully make a difference.

"I’ll be pushing to raise £100,000 this year.

“I thought about the ride and I realised I simply had to do it again, the money raised could be the difference in life-saving research.”

She has raised £250,000 for a range of charities since her initial diagnosis and has been invited to meet King Charles III because of her efforts.

Nigel Rose, CEO of Hope Against Cancer, said: “Alice is a phenomenal force of nature.

"Her determination, focus and most of all courage in sharing her lived experience of fighting this disease and her personal journey is humbling."

Go to www.hopeagainstcancer.org.uk to sign up on the ride.