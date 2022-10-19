Millions of pounds to be spent helping Leicestershire people cope with cost of living crisis

The national funding takes the council’s wide-ranging support package to £14.8million and is on top of community fridges, innovative ‘green homes’ schemes, energy efficiency advice and help for foodbanks and charities, all of which is helping to bring down household bills.Councillor Louise Richardson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “With energy, food and other prices soaring, people across Leicestershire are clearly having their wallets severely squeezed.“Although we’re not in position to control the major economic factors driving costs, we can help provide important support and are committed to doing so.“Government changes mean we now have more freedom about how we spend the money which means we can do even more to get it to households most in need of help.”The council’s vital support includes:• Energy efficiency grants and advice - through the council’s Warm Homes scheme;• A £4million Greener Living Leicestershire project - helping to cut household bills by fully-funded home improvements including loft and wall insulation, solar panels, heat pumps and new efficient windows and doors;• £15 free school meal vouchers for 14,000 children across Leicestershire - also benefiting families during half term this weekVoluntary groups, charities, public sector organisations and others can refer people for support from the £1.5million emergency food and fuel support pot – email [email protected] to register.The proposals will be discussed by the council’s cabinet next Tuesday.The government’s Household Support Fund is given to county and unitary councils to support people with cost of living increases and comes from the Department for Work and Pensions.