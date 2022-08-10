Melton's Royal British Legion social club saved from closure

Melton's Royal British Legion Club

We reported last month that a Special General Meeting (SGM) had been called because the social club was struggling financially and desperately needed new committee members.

A ballot was held last night on the future of the club and members voted 94 to 57 to keep it going.

The legion club has posted on its Facebook page: “The club is to continue under a new committee.

“The newly-elected club committee lost no time in getting down to discussions to map out tasks urgently needed to keep it on track.

"A packed concert room were given an up-to-date situation of the accounts and the meeting bustled with optimism.

"So it’s all systems go to continue to provide valuable services to the people in the Melton Mowbray locality.

"There’s plenty to do and the new energy augers well for the future.”

The legion club, at Thorpe End, has been a thriving social hub since before the Second World War.

Its potential closure would have meant the Melton Mowbray branch of the Royal British Legion, which is also based there, finding new premises in the town.

The branch, which is responsible for the town’s annual Poppy Appeal and which plays a leading role in the Remembrance Sunday parade in November, is a separate entity from the legion social club, which revolves around a bar and hires out function rooms for parties and events.