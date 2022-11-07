The damaged railway bridge at Ketton on the line between Melton Mowbray and Peterborough

Engineers working on the badly damaged railway bridge, at Ketton, near Stamford, say the initial repair is likely to take around two weeks – trains will be replaced by buses during this time.

The bridge crosses the A6121 Stamford Road at Ketton and carries the railway line between Leicester and Peterborough, as well as the through route between Stansted Airport and Birmingham New Street.

It was struck by a lorry carrying a heavy load on Saturday morning at around 7.45am.

Critical parts of the bridge structure have been so badly damaged that a significant part of it needs to be replaced.

Gary Walsh, route director for Network Rail said, “I am really sorry that passengers and the community are likely to be affected by this accident for some time.

"The impact has caused significant damage and our engineers have to replace two structural beams as well as then reinstating the track, signals and other railway equipment on top of the bridge.

"We’re doing everything we can to get trains moving again safely and thank everyone for their patience while we carry out this work.”

No trains are running between Melton Mowbray and Peterborough today, according to the National Rail booking service.

Network Rail is working with CrossCountry trains to develop plans for passengers who use Stansted to Birmingham New Street services which are likely to remain disrupted.