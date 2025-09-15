Local air cadets marching in the Battle of Britain parade through Melton in 2023

Crowds will line the streets of Melton Mowbray once again on Sunday for the annual Battle of Britain parade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Melton Mowbray Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) organises the spectacular event, which this year commemorates the 85th anniversary of the aerial battle in which the RAF held back the advancing German forces as the Luftwaffe attempted to clear the path for a full scale invasion of the UK.

This year’s parade will be led by the RAFAC Band as it sets off from Chapel Street at 10am before heading along King Street and Sage Cross Street before turning into Sherrard Street and then Leicester Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The party will halt in Church Street ahead of the traditional service at St Mary’s Church, where standards and wreaths will be presented at the altar.

Rev Malcolm Brittan will conduct the service, which starts at 10.30am, before the parade re-forms at approximately 11.30am in Burton Street ready to march into Leicester Street, where the Salute will be taken by The Deputy Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Col Richard Hurwood DL.

Also in the reviewing party will be Melton and Syston MP, Edward Argar; Mayor of Melton, Councillor Ziggy Atherton; Senior Town Warden, Adrienne Holland; and RAFA Melton branch president, Philip Taylor.

The parade will continue along Leicester Street turning briefly into Wilton Road before the whole parade proceeds into the Memorial Gardens where a short wreath-laying ceremony will take place, led by RAFAC Padre John Hewer, with Last Post and Reveille being sounded before dismissal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteers will be marching by the side of the parade with collecting buckets should any member of the public wish to donate the Wings Appeal, RAFA’s charity which provides welfare services to serving and ex-serving RAF personnel and their families.

Brenda Cox, secretary of the Melton RAFA branch, said: “We hope that as many people as possible will take the time to come out and support this special event and if any RAF veterans would like to join in the parade itself; they will be most welcome.”

Go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rafameltonmowbraywingsappeal2025 to donate to this year’s Wings Appeal.

Melton Mowbray Golf Club hosted the annual Battle of Britain Cup on Saturday in aid of the Wings Appeal, with a Spitfire flying over the course, courtesy of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.