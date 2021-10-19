Melton pie maker hopes customers will back new charity partnership

Staff at Brocklebys who are partnering the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust.

Brockleby’s Pies, based on Ashfordby Hill, has teamed up with the conservation specialists, the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust.

The company has vowed to donate £1 to the trust for each of its Woolcool packaging that customers return to the bakery.

The Woolcool packaging is used to keep the bakery’s pies cold during transit to customers across the country without having to use temperature controlled vans.

The special packaging is made from food-safe wrapped low-grade British-European wool which would otherwise be discarded.

Bakery bosses say there is no additional cost to customers who can simply use the pre-paid envelope provided to return the wool.

Brockleby’s says it is also offering an additional incentive to help save the planet with each customer who returns their wool packaging being entered into a prize draw to win some pies.

Ian Jalland, managing director of Brockleby’s Pies, said: “We are really pleased to be making a difference to Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust through our recycling programme, whilst also rewarding our customers for the part they are playing in posting back the wool.

“In my early days of farming, a Wildlife Trust helped me to establish a herd of rare breed Hebridean sheep, which was the forerunner to me setting up Brockleby’s some 20 years ago. It is especially meaningful to be able to give something back.”

Trust chief executive, Dr Tim Graham said: “We’re really excited to be working with Brockleby’s Pies and to be involved with their recycling initiative.”

that will encourage local residents to do something to help their local environment.

“We need more people to take action for nature across our region and every act, no matter how small makes a big difference.