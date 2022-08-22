Melton network session for volunteers and community group members

Latest Melton news

Voluntary Action LeicesterShire (VAL) is organising the free event at the town campus of Brooksby Melton College on Wednesday September 6, between 10.30am and 12.30pm, and from 2pm to 3.30pm.

Helen Oparinde, a development officer with VAL, said: “The network session, in the morning, is an opportunity to come together to share good practice, get updates on changes to volunteering policies and learn about how to best recruit, manage and train your volunteers.”

There is a choice of three different activities In the afternoon – mini training sessions on promoting and recruiting volunteers and tips for funding applications plus a Q&A workshop where people can come along for a chat and find out how VAL can help them with a variety of issues.