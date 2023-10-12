News you can trust since 1859
Melton jobs fair set to help residents find work or change career

A jobs fair is to be held in Melton to help residents find work or change career.
By Nick Rennie
Published 12th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 11:52 BST
Melton Borough Council has joined forces with The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to co-host the event on Monday October 23 for people who live in the borough.

A number of local businesses and training providers from a range of work sectors, such as retail, public sector, logistics and more, have already signed up to take part in the recruitment event to assist and match individuals to a range of vacancies on offer.

People seeking employment will have the opportunity to speak directly with various employers, discuss available job vacancies as well as receive career advice and guidance.

Services will also be on hand to look at CVs, develop interview skills and some businesses will also be conducting interviews during the event, which is free and open to everyone with no need to book in advance.

The jobs fair is especially suitable for those embarking on their career, struggling to secure employment or simply wanting to see what current opportunities are available.

It will be held at Melton Borough Council’s Parkside offices, in Burton Street, from 10am to 1pm.

Email [email protected] or call 01664 502 342 for any queries about the event or if you are a business or service and wish to book a stand at the jobs fair.

This jobs event is being organised through the Work and Skills Project, which is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

