Melton football club’s 3G pitch almost ready

Work started this summer to install the artificial surface which the club say will enable their senior and junior feeder teams to play all year round.

Town hope to be able to play on it by the middle of next month although the exact date will be dependant on how wet the weather is over the next couple of weeks as the new pitch needs to be allowed to set properly.

The club is playing home matches at Holwell Sports’ ground in the meantime.

First team manager, Tom Manship, said: “It’s going to be amazing.

“We just can’t wait to get back there and the players are excited to be able to play on our new pitch.”