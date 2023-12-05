An annual appeal has been launched to provide Christmas food for those people in Melton who are struggling financially.

Some of the volunteers who helped distribute 137 food hampers to struggling Melton people last Christmas

Organisers say there has been a major increase in demand for help from working people because of the cost of living crisis and sharply rising bills.

Collection points have been set up for residents to drop off food, vouchers and money to support those in need.

Volunteers with the Helping The Isolated initiative delivered a remarkable 137 hampers to struggling individuals and families in the Melton area last Christmas.

Sharon Butcher, one of the organisers, said: “We are desperately collecting Christmas food, vouchers and money to supply those who will otherwise go without Christmas food

"Our biggest uptake is those in working poverty, which is now huge.

"We also have old age pensioners making choices between buying food or putting the heating on.”

This is the fifth year the voluntary team has launched an appeal at Christmas – demand increased because of the financial impact of the Covid pandemic and it continues to rise.

Sharon and fellow borough councillor Sarah Cox are working with Sandie Hart and the team at the Brownlow Wellbeing Hub.

Food can be dropped off at The Grapes pub and Melton Sports shop in Melton, Brownlow Primary School in the town, and at The Welcome Cafe at Twyford.

Cash and vouchers can be left with Sharon at The Grapes.

Anyone who is struggling this Christmas is invited to email hti@mowbrayeducation.org or call Sharon on 07837398610 for support.

Sharon added: “Anyone who needs help this Christmas should not be ashamed to contact us.”

Those people who are given food from the Melton Foodbank, Storehouse, at the Hope Centre, in Nottingham Street, are asked not to seek help from the Helping The Isolated team as well.

Helping The Isolated supports those people who do not qualify for help from the Storehouse.

Storehouse support people in the Melton area referred by the borough council or social service and they are able to select products from a free shop, with clothing, bedding, baby equipment and small household appliances also available.