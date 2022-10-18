Belvoir Castle lit up at night - it will host the first Spectacle of Light event early in the New Year

They are scurrying around the new adventure playground and will be leading lots of spooky activities for youngsters up to October 31.

The Belvoir Witches will also be popping up in the adjacent Engine Yard teaching children how to make lanterns and how to cast spells.

There will also be a spooktacular Hallowe’en trail at the shopping village each day.

To celebrate the opening of the adventure playground, Crafts4Kids is giving away goodie bags to the first 50 families who present their adventure playground tickets and Belvoir Castle is running a giveaway competition on its Facebook and Instagram pages offering free annual passes.

To be in with a chance of winning, entrants have to name which part of the playground is their favourite.

Other upcoming activities at the castle site include Bonfire Night on Friday November 4 at the Engine Yard and Cinderella Christmas events from November 18.

And the New Year will kick off in style with the first ever Spectacle of Light event from January 27 to February 19.

Visitors will see the Capability Brown gardens, its formal features and sculptures, as well as the Regency castle exterior lit up as never before.

Advertisement

This will also be the first time the gardens have been opened to the public during early spring.

Belvoir CEO Emma Stenning said: “It’s a chance to embrace the shorter days and longer nights and enjoy a magically lit exploration of the gardens at Belvoir.”