Local level crossing set to close for a week
Motorists are being warned that the level crossing at East Goscote will close for a week for repairs.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 9:20 am
The Broome Lane crossing will be closed from 10pm on June 17 until 6am on June 24.
Network Rail is planning to replace the barriers and equipment with new, modern versions, upgrade the lights and install new reflective signs.
The work will make it safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. Rail services will not be affected.