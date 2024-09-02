Alice Greaves arrives in Sheringham to raises £85K for cancer research with her cycling fundraiser

An Old Dalby woman who has been treated for breast cancer for the last 18 months has helped raise £85,000 for research into the disease by completing a gruelling cycle ride.

Alice Greaves was joined by more than 50 other cyclists in pedalling 125 miles from her home village to the Norfolk coastal town of Sheringham.

It was a remarkable achievement for Alice, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer aged just 24 before specialists discovered a secondary site of the disease which has now spread to her lungs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite her challenges, she has dedicated her time to raising money to help others with the disease – the proceeds of the cycle ride will go to Hope Against Cancer, a charity which funds and supports cancer research and trials in Leicestershire and Rutland.

Alice Greaves with some of her team who raised £85K for cancer research with a 125-mile cycling fundraiser

Recalling the moment they finished their fundraiser, dubbed ‘If Alice Can, Anyone Can Cycle Ride’, Alice said: “I was greeted by 100-plus people at the finish line.

"We were soaking wet, but all had smiles on their faces. It was quite the day.”

The original aim was to raise £50,000 but that target was smashed before the ride even began.

Regular long distance cycles ensured Alice could last the distance despite her ongoing treatment.

Alice Greaves relaxes in Norfolk with a team member after they raised £85K for cancer research with a cycling fundraiser

She said: “It was an early start. I woke at 4.30am to some terrible weather but that wasn't going to stop me or the other 54 riders from completing the ride.

"Spirits were high when the groups of riders began to set off. I was in the second group, leaving shortly after 5.30am, with four groups departing after me.

“Lunch at 9am was slightly odd. Nevertheless, the burgers and chips helped get us back out into the torrential rain.

“Wet, windy and wild. Three words that summed up the ride.

“After some tough hills on the way into Sheringham, I could finally see the sea and the crowds that waited for me.”

Nigel Rose, CEO of Hope Against Cancer said: “Alice, her groups of riders, family, supporters, sponsors and support crew were phenomenal.

"We know how hard they’ve been working.

"The amount raised was unbelievable and beyond all expectations.

"Every pedal turned on that day raised vital funds for cancer research for the benefit of the people and communities in which we live.”