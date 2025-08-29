Alice Greaves pictured with her parents during the latest cycle fundraiser to Sheringham

Inspirational Alice Greaves has raised more than £100k for charity by completing her second group cycle ride to the Norfolk coast.

It was just the latest fundraiser organised by the Old Dalby woman, who has had to cope with multiple cancer diagnoses in recent years.

The proceeds from the ride, which involved 77 cyclists pedalling from her home village to Sheringham, will go Hope Against Cancer, a local cancer research charity in Leicestershire and Rutland.

Alice has now raised around £350k for cancer causes with a variety of fundraising activities.

Alice Greaves with some of the riders who took part in her charity ride from Old Dalby to Sheringham

On the Norfolk ride, Alice commented: “The day was spectacular.

"I just want to thank everyone who has supported, sponsored, donated and rode with us.”

The riders set off on August 23 at 5.30am in groups of 10 and made their way to pit stops at South Witham, Spalding Rugby Club, King’s Lynn Fire Station, and Stanhoe, before they started arriving in Sheringham from 4pm.

Alice was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer aged just 24 and two years later with secondary cancer in her lungs. This year, she had surgery for a third tumour in her brain.

Her efforts have seen her win local fundraising awards, an invitation to meet King Charles and she is a finalist for a Pride of Britain Award.

Nigel Rose, CEO at Hope Against Cancer, said: “Alice is one of the bravest, most courageous and determined young woman that many of us will ever meet.

"This money will be transformational in continuing to fund our experts at the Leicester Cancer Research Centre, who are working hard to develop targeted therapies and personalised medicines to improve cancer treatments, including triple negative breast cancer.”

In her speech after crossing the finish line in Norfolk, Alice made a special note of mentioning ‘the amazing Charlotte who has absolutely smashed it’.

Charlotte is just nine-years-old, and she completed 30 miles of the course to show her support.

Alice has raised £150,000 just this year – the Sheringham ride followed her summer ball in June which supported Nottingham Breast Cancer Research Centre.

Follow her on Instagram on @ifanyonecanalicecan where she highlights the signs of breast cancer and the need for regular checks to be made.