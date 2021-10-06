Hundreds pedal through the mud at the Viking Challenge

Some of the cyclists who took part in this year's Viking Challenge at the weekend EMN-210610-153931001

With the previous week’s rainstorms creating challenging conditions, the entrants cycled their way through muddy puddles and across the beautiful scenery of the Vale of Belvoir.

The volunteer-led event has always been a key fundraiser for Redmile C of E Primary School and was hugely missed in 2020.

Entrants were offered the choice of a 65km, 55km or 30km circuit, which starts and finishes at the school and start times were staggered to ensure cyclist safety. This year the money raised, through entry fees and donations, will be for the school and its charity partners REACH.

Some of the cyclists who took part in this year's Viking Challenge at the weekend EMN-210610-153921001

Joseph Lauda, age 12 , who rode the 30km route for the first time with his dad Adam, said: “It was hard, but I did enjoy it.”

Although the event is not a race, Colleen Haynes, Neil Buckley and Owen Wilby were all first to return at their chosen distances. Chris and Karen Crawford returned for the third time to complete the course on their tandem!

Jane Noad, Chair of the organising committee added; “It was a brilliant day with all participants riding safely, enjoying themselves and having fun. Our huge voluntary marshal team were incredible and making the event happen this year. It was lovely to see everyone taking part and we are all so impressed with the children that completed the course.”

Seven pupils from Redmile C of E Primary School tackled the challenge with their parents – Oliver (age 10), Albert (age 10), Sophie (age 10), Amy (age 10), Bronwyn (age 9), Henry (age 9) and Luca (age 8). A number of other children helped their parents with the organisation too.

Earlier in the week, the pupils of Redmile took part in their own “mini–Viking Challenge” where they are encouraged to cycle or scoot around the school’s playing fields.

Executive Headteacher, Julie Hopkins, said, “It was such a thrill to host the event yet again. Riders were so appreciative and even thankful for the mud! Special thanks to everyone who supported the event, including our many volunteers. The money raised from this years event will support the purchase of new reading books and improving our WiFi connectivity.”