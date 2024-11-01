Green candidate elected in Seagrave by-election

By Nick Rennie
Published 1st Nov 2024, 09:37 BST
The result of the by-election has been declaredplaceholder image
The result of the by-election has been declared
The Green candidate achieved a resounding win in a by-election for the Sileby and Seagrave ward on Charnwood Borough Council.

Steve Bellamy was elected to the seat with 752 votes, more than 450 ahead of his nearest challenger.

He joins Councillor Naomi Bottomley and Councillor Geoff Lawrence as a borough councillor for the Sileby and Seagrave ward.

Runner-up was Reform UK candidate, Pete Morris, who polled 297 votes.

The other votes were cast as follows: Sue Gerrard (Conservative Party) 262 votes, Kaisra Manzur Khan (Labour Party) 70 votes, Alistair Duffy (Liberal Democrats) 40 votes.

The turnout for the by-election was 18.76 per cent.

The by-election was called following the resignation of Councillor Faye Forde, of The Green Party.

The Labour group is the council's ruling administration and following the by-election, the political make-up is now 23 Conservatives, 20 Labour, eight Green and one Independent.

The by-election took place for the Sileby and Seagrave ward yesterday (Thursday).

