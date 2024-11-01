Green candidate elected in Seagrave by-election
Steve Bellamy was elected to the seat with 752 votes, more than 450 ahead of his nearest challenger.
He joins Councillor Naomi Bottomley and Councillor Geoff Lawrence as a borough councillor for the Sileby and Seagrave ward.
Runner-up was Reform UK candidate, Pete Morris, who polled 297 votes.
The other votes were cast as follows: Sue Gerrard (Conservative Party) 262 votes, Kaisra Manzur Khan (Labour Party) 70 votes, Alistair Duffy (Liberal Democrats) 40 votes.
The turnout for the by-election was 18.76 per cent.
The by-election was called following the resignation of Councillor Faye Forde, of The Green Party.
The Labour group is the council's ruling administration and following the by-election, the political make-up is now 23 Conservatives, 20 Labour, eight Green and one Independent.
The by-election took place for the Sileby and Seagrave ward yesterday (Thursday).