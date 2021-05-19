Friends take on 106-mile Leicestershire Round run

Karl Donaghey (left) and his friend James Bentley, who are preparing to run the Leicestershire Round for mental health charities EMN-210519-135910001

Karl Donaghey and James Bentley, who both live at Thrussington, will follow the footpaths for the Leicestershire Round circuit when they taken on their epic challenge next month.

Their online fundraising page for the charities CALM and MIND has already attracted pledges of more than £3,300 when they set out to raise only £2,000.

Karl told the Melton Times: “We aim to do the run on June 12, into the 13th.

“Sadly, my friend lost his son on June 2, 2019, aged 37.

“My friend is a football referee and through our refereeing circles we have metaphorically put our arms around him and given him some support.”

Both men are in training for the gruelling run and are confident they will make it through to the finish.

The route will take them through some of the iconic locations around the county, including, Bradgate Park, Charnwood Forest, Foxton Locks, Bosworth battlefield, and Burrough Hill.

Karl added: “CALM is the charity I’ve chosen and they support people who have been affected by suicide and help people to avoid suicide.

“James has chosen MIND as his charity.”