First pictures from inside refurbished Melton Theatre

Inside the refurbished Melton Theatre

The Asfordby Road venue, which is a part of SMB College Group, has been closed since the start of the Covid lockdown in March 2020.

Some of the greatest stars in British show business have starred on its stage but there were fears in the town at the height of the pandemic that it may never reopen.

But the first show is scheduled for Friday evening – a performance of Little Shop of Horrors by the college’s musical theatre students – as part of a glittering VIP launch event, where local dignitaries will join the theatre’s executive team for a drinks reception in the college’s Rural Catering Centre.

During the closure, the theatre has undergone a series of renovations, including all new air conditioning and heating in the auditorium, new emergency lighting in the whole building and new fire doors backstage.

Arnie Breen, Melton Theatre manager and section manager for performing arts and creative media at SMB College Group, said ‘We are so excited to finally have the opportunity to reopen our theatre, which is not only a hugely important feature of the local community but a fantastic learning resource for our performing arts and media students.

“We are really happy to be reopening our doors to the community of Melton Mowbray and beyond, and we hope that everyone enjoys the eclectic mix of college, student and professional shows that we’ll be offering over the coming months.”

The theatre has been a prominent feature in the community of Melton for over 45 years, throughout which it has played host to a wide range of impressive acts, including Lee Evans, Alan Carr, Ken Dodd and Paul Daniels, in addition to college productions, pantos, dance shows and much more.

The venue is also a valuable resource for SMB College Group’s performing arts and creative media students, providing them with a real industry-standard environment to learn and perform in.