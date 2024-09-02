Circus returns to Play Close Park
Family-oriented James Richards Circus will be running shows from Thursday through to Sunday.
It is renowned for directly bringing affordable, high-quality entertainment the 2024 tour promises a dazzling talent showcase, featuring artists who have honed their skills on the world's biggest stages.
Performers range from side-splitting clowns and daring acrobats to dazzling laser shows and spellbinding magic.
The show is billed as a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.
Melton Mowbray Town Estate is excited to host the four-day event.
CEO, Dean Rees, said: “It’s great to welcome the James Richards Circus back to Melton Mowbray as we move into our autumn season of events.
"They have a reputation for excellence, and tickets sell out fast, so we look forward to seeing a packed Big Top to kick off September.”
Click HERE to buy tickets for one of the four days the circus is in Melton.
