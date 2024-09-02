The James Richards Circus is returning to Melton Mowbray's Play Close Park for four nights

The circus is returning to Melton Mowbray’s Play Close Park this week.

Family-oriented James Richards Circus will be running shows from Thursday through to Sunday.

It is renowned for directly bringing affordable, high-quality entertainment the 2024 tour promises a dazzling talent showcase, featuring artists who have honed their skills on the world's biggest stages.

Performers range from side-splitting clowns and daring acrobats to dazzling laser shows and spellbinding magic.

The show is billed as a captivating experience for audiences of all ages.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate is excited to host the four-day event.

CEO, Dean Rees, said: “It’s great to welcome the James Richards Circus back to Melton Mowbray as we move into our autumn season of events.

"They have a reputation for excellence, and tickets sell out fast, so we look forward to seeing a packed Big Top to kick off September.”

Click HERE to buy tickets for one of the four days the circus is in Melton.