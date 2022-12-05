Christmas parties for older Melton people living alone
People aged over 75 in the Melton area who live by themselves are invited to Christmas parties.
The events are being organised by national charity, ReEngage, which provides vital life enhancing connections for people whose social circles are diminishing.
This first of the season was a Christmas tea party hosted by Belvoir Rotary Club at Rearsby village hall, where guests had a wonderful afternoon chatting, playing a quiz and enjoying some delicious home-made food.
The tea parties are held by a number of hosts, including Melton Rotary Club and Melton Lions.Villagers where events are planned are at Frisby-on-the-Wreake, Hose, Long Clawson and Hoby, as well as in Melton at the Baptist church on Leicester Road, St Mary’s Church and Sandy Lane Methodist Church.Anyone interested is invited to contact Melton group coordinator, Rachel Wade, at [email protected] for details.
More volunteer drivers are also sought to transport people to the parties.