Candidates for Melton Borough Council elections 2023: the rural wards
Melton Council leader Joe Orson will face a challenge from fellow veteran councillor Elaine Holmes for the Old Dalby seat in the upcoming local elections.
Mr Orson (Conservative), who is also a county councillor, defeated Green candidate Kim Lee to win the seat in 2019
This time out he will face Mrs Holmes and her fellow Independent, Steven Cliff.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Another long-serving Tory councillor, and twice former Mayor, Malise Graham, will face a challenge for his Wymondham seat from Labour’s Graham Bett, who is currently serving as Senior Townwarden for Melton Mowbray Town Estate.
The rural wards will be contested by 13 Conservatives, 10 Independents, five from Labour and one each from the Liberal Democrats and Greens when residents go to the polls on Thursday May 4.
Full list of candidates in the Melton borough rural wards:
Asfordby: Steven Carter (Ind), Ronnie de Burle (Con), Charlie Pitt (Green), Nick Putnam (Con).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bottesford: Morgan Kilburn (Con), James Mason (Lab), Don Pritchett (Con).
Croxton Kerrial: Alan Hewson (Ind), Jack Smith (Con).
Frisby: Eric Brown (Ind), Ronan Browne (Con), Margaret Clay (Lab).
Gaddesby: Bob Child (Con), Adrienne Holland (Lab).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Long Clawson and Stathern: Dawn Birch (Ind), Leigh Birch Ind), Christopher Evans (Con), Nick Hall (Ind), Michael McQuillan (Lab), Simon Orson (Con).
Old Dalby: Steven Cliff (Ind), Elaine Holmes (Ind), Joe Orson (Con).
Somerby: Leigh Higgins (Ind), Hamish McAuley (Lib Dem), Vimbi Taruvinga (Con).
Waltham on the Wolds: Richard Sharp (Ind), Ben Townley (Con).
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wymondham: Graham Bett (Lab), Malise Graham (Con).
Click HERE to see the list of candidates for the Melton Mowbray town wards.