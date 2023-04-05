Candidates for Melton Borough Council elections 2023: Melton town wards

Melton borough goes to the polls on May 4

There will be 14 independents and 15 Conservatives standing in the town ballots, with seven representing Labour, two Greens and one Liberal Democrat.

Among those standing for the first time – both as Independents – are Sharon Brown, landlady of The Grapes pub, in Melton Craven, and Brentingby Gin owner, Bruce Midgley, in Melton Newport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melton BID chair, Lee Freer is an Independent candidate in Melton Craven while former Mayor, Peter Faulkner, will contest Melton Egerton with his wife, Elaine.

One of those standing on a Labour ticket is Helen Cliff (Melton Sysonby), who has campaigned to retain the town’s St Mary’s Birth Centre before a decision was taken to move its maternity services to Leicester.

One notable absentee on the list of candidates is veteran Conservative councillor Pam Posnett, who has served many years on the borough council and remains a county councillor.

There will be at least six new councillors in the available 15 town seats, with nine of those elected in 2019 either not standing or contesting a different seat this time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melton Dorian will have two new councillors after Tim Webster and Phillip Wood decided not to stand this time leaving just Pat Cumbers as the only candidate who was elected last time out.

Full list of candidates in Melton town wards:

Melton Craven: Ian Atherton (Con), Sharon Brown (Ind), Jeanne Douglas (Con), Lee Freer (Ind), Tim Litt (Lab).

Melton Dorian: Tracy Beaken (Ind), Sarah Cox (Lab), Pat Cumbers (Ind), Marilyn Gordon (Ind), Christopher Gray (Con), Julian Lockwood (Con), Alastair McQuillan (Green 1st choice), Isabelle Taylor (Green 2nd choice), Simon Thompson (Con).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melton Egerton: Pip Allnatt (Lab), Mike Brown (Lab), Elaine Faulkner (Ind), Peter Faulkner (Ind), Jason Sharman (Con), Jon Winters (Con).

Melton Newport: Rob Bindloss (Con), Margaret Glancy (Ind), Vanessa Jackson (Lab), Simon Lumley (Ind), Bruce Midgley (Ind), Rebecca Smith (Con), Tim Webster (Con).

Melton Sysonby: Jim Adcock (Lib Dem), Siggy Atherton (Con), Helen Cliff (Lab), Craig Digby (Ind), Rachel Godber (Ind), John Illingworth (Con). Ken Panter (Ind), Jacob Wilkinson (Con).

Melton Warwick: Sam Ellis (Con), Alison Freer (Con), Susan Hammond (Lab), Allen Thwaites (Ind).

Advertisement

Advertisement