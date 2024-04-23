Three Shires tows Earwig on the Grantham CanalPhoto: Hugh Crawford

A programme of events at its Woolsthorpe depot started with a craft fair last weekend and continue with cream teas on June 9, an activities day on August 11 and a produce fair on September 15, all from, 10am to 3pm.

Volunteers have attended chainsaw training to allow them to clear self-set trees along the canal bank, as these trees can block the towpath or canal, threaten the structure of the canal bank or become unstable if not removed.

Lock 16 has had a fresh lick of paint and work on Lock 13 is well underway. A dam and by-wash are being constructed so that the lock can be drained and inspected, ready for refurbishment to start.