Buses to temporarily replace some Melton trains
Train passengers travelling between Leicester and Peterborough are advised that buses will replace rail services on this route on the next two weekends due to Network Rail making improvements to the line.
A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “Passengers are reminded that on March 17 and March 23 and 24, engineers will be laying new track to deliver smoother journeys between Syston and Helpston which will affect CrossCountry services from Leicester to Peterborough.
“A rail replacement bus will be in place to serve passengers along this route.”