Buses to temporarily replace some Melton trains

Train passengers travelling between Leicester and Peterborough are advised that buses will replace rail services on this route on the next two weekends due to Network Rail making improvements to the line.
By Nick Rennie
Published 13th Mar 2024, 09:57 GMT
Work is to be done to improve the local rail tracksWork is to be done to improve the local rail tracks
Work is to be done to improve the local rail tracks

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “Passengers are reminded that on March 17 and March 23 and 24, engineers will be laying new track to deliver smoother journeys between Syston and Helpston which will affect CrossCountry services from Leicester to Peterborough.

“A rail replacement bus will be in place to serve passengers along this route.”

Related topics:BusesPeterboroughLeicesterMeltonNetwork Rail