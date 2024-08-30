Melton Town's Sign Right Park stadium

History will be made tomorrow (Saturday) when Melton Town FC take to the field for the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

The tie against Hednesford Town, at the Sign Right Park stadium at Melton Sports Village at 3pm, is the furthest the club has ever reached in the famous old competition.

Victory would leave The Pork Pie Army just three more wins away from the First Round Proper, when clubs from League One and League Two enter the tournament.

Melton Town are expecting a bumper attendance with manager Tom Manship saying: “This is the biggest FA Cup game ever to be held in Melton Mowbray – we are hoping to get a big crowd for the match.”

Both teams have started their league seasons in great form – Hednesford Town, who play in Staffordshire, are top of the Northern Premier League west division after winning three of their five games and losing one thus far.

And Melton Town are unbeaten in United Counties League premier division north, currently sitting sixth with games in hand on most clubs above them.

The club has won five consecutive games, with their latest being a 4-0 victory away to Ingles in the FA Vase last Saturday.

They’ve beaten Harrowby and Goole so far in the FA Cup and victory over Hednesford would represent a bit of an upset with the visitors playing at a higher level.

Hednesford - nicknamed The Pitmen – hit the national headlines in 1997 when they reached the fourth round of the FA Cup before losing at Middlesbrough in front of a crowd of more than 27,000.

They reached the first round and second round in the following seasons too.

Ahead of tomorrow's big game, Hednesford manager Steve King said: “We’ve had Melton watched, they’ll want to beat us, so it’ll be another tough game, but we’ve prepared this week and we will be ready.”

Ticket Prices for tomorrow’s match are £9 for adults, £7 concessions and £5 for children aged under 13.

The clubhouse bar opens at noon, with hot and cold food being served, along with local craft beers and wine.