Appeal for witnesses after fatal crash near Melton

Police are appealing for information after a fatal accident near Melton

Police were called to the scene – close to the junction of Whissendine Road, near Leesthorpe – shortly after 10am. The collision involved a black BMW 5 Series, a white Audi A5 and a red Renault Clio.

The driver of the BMW – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the two other cars – both women – suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

No arrests have been made and road closures remain in place at this time.

Detective Sergeant Jon Putnam, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our investigation is in its early stages and I would ask anyone who witnessed the collision but who has not spoken to police to do so.

“I’d like anyone who was on the A606 on Monday morning – particularly those with a dashcam in their vehicle – to come forward. Did you see the collision occur? Did you see any of the vehicles involved beforehand?

“Any details you’re able to provide could help.”

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rti/rti-beta-2.1/report-a-road-traffic-incident/ and quoting incident 174 of 21 November.