Alice targets £100K on her second charity cycle challenge

By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:21 BST
Alice Greaves (right) with some of the cyclists who helped raise £96K for charity last year
Alice Greaves (right) with some of the cyclists who helped raise £96K for charity last year
Cyclists are invited to take part in a charity challenge where they will pedal more than 100 miles.

Alice Greaves, of Old Dalby, who is being treated for cancer, is organising her second ‘Alice Can’ from her home village to the Norfolk coastal town of Sheringham.

The proceeds of the cycle ride, on Saturday August 23, will go to Hope Against Cancer, a charity which funds and supports cancer research and trials in Leicestershire and Rutland.

Last year’s effort – over 126 miles – raised an incredible £96,000 for the cause and Alice hopes to top that figure this year.

Alice, who was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 24 in 2023, said: “I cycled with 50 others to raise vital funds for the charity and this year we are aiming to raise £100,000.

"We are looking for cyclists to join us in August.”

Go online at www.hopeagainstcancer.org.uk/cycle-ride-2508 to register for the challenge.

