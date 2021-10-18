Afghan family resettled in Melton as part of government scheme

Latest council news EMN-211110-094521001

Melton Borough Council has confirmed that a home has been found for them in the area and that a second Afghan family will be resettled locally later this year.

The authority say there has been ‘an overwhelming amount of positive community spirit from residents and businesses in the borough’ for the people affected with many local people co-ordinating and providing donations and offers of support.

These include a scheme involving staff and residents at the Gretton Court retirement housing complex and collections of donated toys and clothes at the office of MP Alicia Kearns.

Councillor Malise Graham, portfolio holder for people and communities, said: “I am immensely proud that our authority is the first in Leicestershire to welcome a new family as part of this resettlement scheme.

“The true passion and commitment to enable the swift and compassionate delivery of this pledge and the overwhelming support from our community has been heart-warming.”

The council pledged in July to support the safe resettlement of two families as part of the Ministry of Defence-led Afghanistan Locally Employed Staff (Afghan LES) scheme, in recognition of the plight of the families affected by the war there and the critical role played by local interpreters and other locally-employed staff who worked directly alongside and supported British Forces for 20 years.

The council will manage the properties and tenancy/landlord-related matters, working closely with partners Charnwood Borough Council, who will play a lead role on ensuring the families are well supported and empowered to resettle successfully.

The resettlement scheme is funded by the government.

More than £1,000 has also so far been raised towards helping asylum-seekers who are staying at Scalford Country House Hotel for a short period while there applications are processed.

Donations can be made to https://www.goldengiving.com/fundraising/meltonrefugees if you would like to help.

Volunteers have also co-ordinated a collection of hundreds of pairs of shoes, clothing and toiletries for people living there, with men’s winter coats now in particular demand as well as packs of cards and notepads to give them something to do while they are staying there.