Edward Argar MP broadcasting live on 103 The Eye at The Great Vale Show at the weekend

Earlier this year, 103 The Eye was privileged to be one of 15 UK community radio stations invited to a reception for 400 members of the regional media held by the King and Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Speaking at the event, King Charles expressed his support for the unique and vital role of local and regional media in all its forms in these uncertain times.

He said that commercial pressures and changing technologies were having a significant impact on the industry, but as the media landscape had changed, many of those working in the sector had found new ways of sharing their journalism and engaging audiences in new and creative ways.

At a time when much of both BBC and commercial radio is networked, one of the ways in which 103 The Eye is able to provide a very local service for Melton and the Vale of Belvoir and is by attending events and interviewing people from all walks of life.

We had a very busy Bank Holiday Weekend with live outside broadcasts from the Stapleford Miniature Railway and the Great Vale Show at Hose.

We also attended the first family fun day at the Wilton Manor residential home to record interviews as well as the 100th anniversary horticultural show and WW2 VJ celebration at Eaton.

In addition to on-air material, pictures which we took at all these events have been posted on our social media.

In a few weeks' time we will have completed 20 years on the air. We're the first community radio station in the UK to reach this milestone.

The broadcasting regulator OFCOM has now offered us the opportunity to apply to extend our licence for another 10 years which we are doing.

We have some exciting plans for our forthcoming 20th anniversary year, so watch this space!

However, we are saddened to hear that a neighbouring local community broadcaster, Notts TV, will not be renewing its broadcasting licence which expires in November. The station has been on air for 10 years.

Unfortunately, Notts TV will close even earlier than anticipated - at the end of this week.