Sports Eye presenter Jack Hogan - 103 The Eye community radio station

103 The Eye has teamed up with Active Together to launch a new campaign Let's Get Moving to encourage everyone to do more physical activity to improve their health and well being.

The project will involve using the station's resources to work with the Leicestershire-based organisation to promote sport and other physical activities by helping to raise awareness of local opportunities to take part.

To coincide with Let's Get Moving, the broadcaster has just relaunched its weekly Sports Eye show which runs every Saturday from 2pm – 5.15 pm and is now hosted by presenter Jack Hogan (pictured).

As well as featuring national and international sport - including our nearby Premier League clubs Leicester City and Nottingham Forest - the programme also highlights local teams such as Melton Town, Holwell Sports and Grantham Town, plus a variety of other sports.

The cricket season is about to start and the programme will also cover the major cycling events coming to Melton in the spring.

People think mainly of sports such as football, rugby and cricket but there are dozens of other ways in which people who might not be particularly sporty can get physically active.

It can range from taking a walk in the countryside with Melton Ramblers to joining one of several zumba dancing groups which meet in this area. Melton Indoor Bowls Club holds several open days each year to encourage people to try out the sport as does the Hamilton Tennis Club.

Let's Get Moving is keen to involve people of all ages, from young children to people of retirement age and as part of the campaign 103 The Eye is giving clubs and organisers the opportunity to do radio interviews to tell listeners about their activities and how people can join in. The station can be contacted by emailing [email protected]

As well as being featured on the air, the activities will be publicised on the station's social media and depending on timetabling, events may also be covered by an outside broadcast via the station's Pop Up Studio. Those covered last year ranged from Melton Lions Club's It's A Knockout to the Belvoir Half Marathon.

More news of Let's Get Moving will appear in this column over the coming months and there's also information on Active Together's own website active-together.org