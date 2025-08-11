Councillor Margaret Glancy (Independent on Melton Borough Council)

Recently we have certainly seen some major changes in our local political merry-go-round with our Leicestershire Police and Crime Commissioner, Rupert Matthews, walking the floor, we wish him well.

Political party members defect when they do not agree with the Party Whip, which was the case in 2021 when local councillors on Melton Borough Council became Independent election candidates.

Being Independent is the only way to truly represent and be the voice of local people – you have the freedom to think for yourself.

Independents also have the advantage of weighing up all options, to make informed, non-political, decisions.

The new planters in Melton Mowbray Market Place

We have seen improvements to our town centre with the installation of planters and benches in the market square, they are a deterrent to prevent vehicles bumping up the pavement and parking in a pedestrian area.

There will be more planting improvements going forward.

The flowers in the town are beautiful this year, again thank you to those who have made this possible.

We are in the middle of the summer holiday period but that has not deterred us from raising the issue of local flooding.

We are working closely with two new Leicestershire Country Councillors; we are all focused on flood prevention and resilience.

Local Government Reorganisation continues – the ‘North, City, South’ is a vision big enough to deliver yet close enough to respond putting people and places at the heart of future council structures.

Work continues on our shared vision before final submission in November.

The 80th Anniversary of Victory Over Japan Day (VJ Day) takes place next week, on Friday August 15, 2025, commemorating the end of the Second World War and marking the day Japan surrendered in 1945.

We recognise the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought and those who did not return.

Wishing you all an enjoyable summer but do not forget that Independents are in touch with local people and local priorities.

We do not have a ‘helicopter view’ approach, we are feet on the ground.

If you have a problem do not hesitate to contact your local councillors, who will be happy to help.