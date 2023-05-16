News you can trust since 1859
More than 20 volunteers join forces to spruce up Melton Country Park

More than 20 volunteers with Friends of Melton Country Park were out in force on Bank Holiday Monday as part of 'The Big Help Out' for the King's Coronation celebrations.

By Philippa KurysContributor
Published 16th May 2023, 09:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 09:36 BST
Friends of Melton Country Park volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hideFriends of Melton Country Park volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hide
Thankfully the predicted heavy rain held off until the late afternoon and over twenty people participated in a range of activities across the park, including clearing ditches, tending the recently sown wildflower oasis, trimming the box hedge crown and, of course, litter picking.Volunteers had also made some giant willow dragonflies following some recent tuition from the local tree warden, Paul and these have now been mounted onto the bird hide.The ‘Friends’ organise regular volunteer work groups - usually on the first Saturday morning of each month and all are welcome to join in with the work.

Email [email protected] for more information or get details on their dedicated Facebook page with is under the name, The Friends of Melton Country Park.

FOMCP volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hideFOMCP volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hide
FOMCP volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hideFOMCP volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hide
FOMCP volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hideFOMCP volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hide
FOMCP volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hideFOMCP volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hide
FOMCP volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hideFOMCP volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hide
FOMCP volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hideFOMCP volunteers adding their willow dragonfly sculptures to the bird hide
