Thankfully the predicted heavy rain held off until the late afternoon and over twenty people participated in a range of activities across the park, including clearing ditches, tending the recently sown wildflower oasis, trimming the box hedge crown and, of course, litter picking.Volunteers had also made some giant willow dragonflies following some recent tuition from the local tree warden, Paul and these have now been mounted onto the bird hide.The ‘Friends’ organise regular volunteer work groups - usually on the first Saturday morning of each month and all are welcome to join in with the work.