A Flood Alert has been issued

Heavy overnight rain as a result of Storm BABET has resulted in river levels rising at the Frisby river gauge and flooding is possible on roads and farmland today.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Mill Lane and Water Lane at Frisby-on-the-Wreake, Station Road at Thrussington, Broome Lane at Ratcliffe-on-the-Wreake, Frisby, plus farmlands at Hoby, Brooksby, Thrussington, Ratcliffe and Syston.”

Heavy rainfall is forecast through to tomorrow (Saturday) and river levels will continue to rise over the weekend.

The spokesperson added: “We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area and liaising with emergency services.