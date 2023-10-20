News you can trust since 1859
Flood alert in place for villages west of Melton Mowbray

Villagers living west of Melton Mowbray close to the River Wreake are being advised of a Flood Alert in their area.
By Nick Rennie
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 09:18 BST
A Flood Alert has been issued

Heavy overnight rain as a result of Storm BABET has resulted in river levels rising at the Frisby river gauge and flooding is possible on roads and farmland today.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Mill Lane and Water Lane at Frisby-on-the-Wreake, Station Road at Thrussington, Broome Lane at Ratcliffe-on-the-Wreake, Frisby, plus farmlands at Hoby, Brooksby, Thrussington, Ratcliffe and Syston.”

Heavy rainfall is forecast through to tomorrow (Saturday) and river levels will continue to rise over the weekend.

The spokesperson added: “We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are patrolling watercourses in the area and liaising with emergency services.

“Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

