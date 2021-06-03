Will you help on the big Melton clean-up day?

Members of Melton Wombles out on a litter pick EMN-210206-121333001

Members of Melton Lions are teaming up with the prolific Melton Wombles team for the major exercise on Sunday June 13.

Volunteers are also being sought to group together with family members or friendship groups to help clear up their own street or neighbourhood.

They will be provided with equipment, sacks and advice by the organisers at a central meeting place, at the Burton Street car park in Melton from 9.30am.

The clean-up comes after one Wombles member found a can dating back to 1990 and another local group picked up a Walkers crisps packet from 1967, showing that discarded litter and rubbish can hang around for future generations to deal with.

Sabrina Tate, of Melton Lions, told the Melton Times: “Having met some of the Melton Wombles we thought a one-day joint-event was a possibility.

“And with all of their experience, equipment and connections it made sense to team up.

“Melton Wombles make a big difference to clearing up local Grot Spots but some of these sites would not be suitable for families to work on, so we came up with the idea to ask the people of Melton to join in our event to clean up their own street, or somewhere safe they wish to tackle.

“There is no time allocated to how long people want to litter pick, that’s up to them.”

Volunteers wishing to join in are asked to register with the Lions.

Organisers will also be asking everyone to record how many bags they fill, take a photo and email them in to them, along with any interesting stories about unusual items they have found.

Participants are advised to wear suitable clothing, thick gardening gloves and sturdy footwear.