The Environment Agency is monitoring a flood risk near the River Wreake

Villagers living near the River Wreake have been warned about the threat of flooding with heavy rain yesterday (Sunday) and more expected today.

The Environment Agency says it is closely monitoring the situation today with several villages to the west of Melton Mowbray at risk.

The Agency said in a statement: “River levels are rising at the Frisby river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

“Consequently, the risk of flooding remains.

“Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads including Mill Lane and Water Lane at Frisby-on-the-Wreake, Station Road at Thrussington, Broome Lane at Ratcliffe-on-the-Wreake plus farmlands at Hoby, Brooksby, Thrussington, Ratcliffe and Syston.”

River levels are expected to remain high until tomorrow.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” the Agency said.

“Our incident response staff are clearing weed screens..

“Please avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”