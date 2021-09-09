Villagers face 30-mile round trip to visit tip for three more months

Latest waste and recycling news EMN-210909-151801001

We reported last month that the village’s household and recycling centre was temporarily closing due to staff shortages caused by the pandemic and and a lack of available lorry drivers nationally.

And Leicestershire County Council has now confirmed it will not now reopen until essential drainage work is completed.

The works will begin next week and are expected to take around 12 weeks.

The Normanton Lane site was initially closed in January for the work to begin, but it had to be halted after traces of asbestos were discovered during initial investigations.

A County Hall spokesperson said: “Surveys have since been carried out at the site and it is now safe for the work to continue.