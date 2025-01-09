The flooded Ashby Carington Cricket Club pavilion

A village cricket club has launched an appeal to raise thousands of pounds to help pay for damage caused by this week’s floods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteers at Ashby Carington Cricket Club, which plays at Ashby Folville, are faced with a major clean-up operation in their pavilion and on the playing field.

The pavilion, which is raised four-foot from ground level, had six inches of muddy flood water inside following the heavy rain, snow and thawing over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club, which has operated since 1814, said: “The current pavilion on the ground was erected by volunteers in 1993 and until this year had never been flooded.

Ashby Carington Cricket Club's pavilion pictured in the summer

"The recent flooding was the worst many villagers could ever remember.

"Inside the pavilion the flooring has had to be removed and will need replacing.

"Water also also damaged items close to ground level.

"Outside the force of the water has damaged outdoor seating and large sections of river side fencing that will need replacing to make the ground safe for cricket.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has been based in Ashby Folville for 54 years after moving from Barsby in 1971.

It runs three open age teams and is in the process of setting up a junior section.

The club, which wants to raise £2,000, cannot get insurance because of its location close to the river.

Funds raised will replace the flooring and fencing, plus damaged items such as seating, fridge and vacuum cleaner.

It would also help the club redecorate inside the pavilion.

The club is completely volunteer-run with income generated from membership subscriptions fundraising and donations.

Click HERE to pledge money to the appeal.