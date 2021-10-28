Residents say their village rat infestation is ‘spiralling out of control’

The stables at Eastwell which are thought to be the source of the rat infestation in the village EMN-211028-173201001

They are so concerned about the public health implications that a children’s play area has been closed.

Environmental health officials from Melton Borough Council have been in the village looking to resolve the issue.

A spokesman for the village hall committee told the Melton Times: “The problem now appears to be spiralling out of control.

“The powers-that-be have been alerted several times to the situation but as yet nothing seems to be happening.

“It’s such a shame, particularly for the children who now have nowhere to play.”

The outbreak is thought to have emanated from a horse stable block in the village owned by Belvoir Estates.

Stored grain there together with large quantities of rubbish strewn about the site are suspected to have created the conditions for the rats to proliferate.

The infestation has spread across the village, residents say, with people living on Main Street and up Stathern Road reporting seeing rats running around their gardens, while large numbers have also been seen scuttling up and down Hall Lane.

The children’s play area at the village hall remains closed until the situation can be brought under control.

A villager, who declined to be named, added: “In the current situation we have told our children not to bring the grandchildren – it’s just too dangerous.

“We now have vermin running around our garden as they please.

“We are just dreading they will get into the house.”

A Melton Borough Council spokeswoman told the Melton Times: “The council is aware of the rat infestation in Eastwell.

“Our environmental health team have been working with the occupier and the landowner to resolve the issue.