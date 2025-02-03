The panel pictured during Thursday's episode of Question Time at Melton Theatre

Melton Borough Council has answered concerns over the lack of infrastructure for new housing in the borough highlighted in last week’s edition of the BBC’s Question Time.

One of the dominant themes in Thursday’s programme, recorded at Melton Theatre, was sparked by a local woman questioning why the town wasn’t prepared for thousands of new homes being built.

She said there were not enough schools to cater for the new families and that Latham House Medical Practice would not be able to cope on its own.

Host Fiona Bruce said this was a common theme in many areas she had visited for the programme and MPs Dr Kieran Mullan (Conservative), Helen Morgan (Liberal Democrats) and James Murray (Labour) also said securing adequate infrastructure for new housing should be a priority.

A view from the back of Melton Theatre during the filming of the BBC's Question Time programme

After the show Melton Borough Council defended its record in ensuring that significant Section 106 contributions had been recouped from developers in recent years.

A spokesperson told the Melton Times: “Over the past decade, we have secured over £24.7M towards the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road (MMDR), £34.7M for education across the borough and over £1.8M for NHS primary care services through developer contributions.

"Three new primary schools are planned to be delivered as part of the new developments in the town, and we continue to work with the NHS to secure a second GP surgery for the area.

“By obtaining this investment in Melton Mowbray, the council demonstrates how our understanding of the requirements of our local area ensures we identify and secure the necessary infrastructure at the right time to meet the needs of our residents.”

Securing funding for infrastructure is prioritised with all planning applications, the council says.

“Melton Borough Council actively engages with developers in the area at all stages of planning,” added the spokesperson.

"We have robust processes in place to ensure that proposed development contributes towards the local infrastructure, ensuring developments do not adversely impact upon existing services and facilities and that they benefit our residents.

"As part of this process, we work closely with our partners including the county council and the NHS to provide for local highway improvements, education and health services.

"However, as the highways, education and health authorities respectively, they make final decisions on where the funding for these services are spent.”