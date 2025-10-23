The deep floodwaters in the Melton town parks back in January after the River Eye burst its banks

Work is being planned to clear debris from the River Eye to prevent a repeat of last winter’s deep floods across Melton Mowbray’s town parks.

The main issue is the build up of silt which has caused the river to overflow, most notably in January when heavy floods left New Park and Wilton Park unusable for several days.

Volunteers with Melton and Oakham Waterways (MOWS) have worked diligently to clear obstructions from the river to enable their popular boat hire service to operate but more work is needed to clean the River Eye.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate, which owns and maintains the town parks is asking for funding aid from County Hall, which has a new focus on making areas of Leicestershire more flood resilient.

Lady Wilton Bridge, where the River Eye flows under at Melton

Town Estate chair, Graham Bett, said: "Working together with our good friends at MOWS, we have asked for a grant from Leicestershire County Council to fund vital de-silting work in the Lady Wilton Bridge area.

"We are doing everything we can to avoid a repeat of last January’s flooding and have our fingers crossed that the request will be approved so work can be completed before the coming winter.”

The Town Estate and MOWS are working together on the flood-prevention project and anticipate that the work will take about 10 days to de-silt the river bed.

Leicestershire County Council decided earlier this year to divert £2M which had been previously earmarked for reducing carbon emissions into flood schemes, with some of the money being made available for communities to apply for grants to carry out small-scale but effective local projects.