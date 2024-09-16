Police are investigating the serious collision

A 19-year-old man who was driving a horse and carriage is in hospital with serious injuries following a collision with a car near Tilton-on-the-Hill.

The incident happened on Tilton Road around 7.48pm on Friday and also involved a silver Kia Sportage.

The horse is receiving veterinary care. No other injuries were reported.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area who has any information to make contact with police.

Detective Constable Madeleine Hayes, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the incident and what has happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision and who witnessed the incident, or saw either of the vehicles beforehand, to please get in touch if you have not already spoken with police. Similarly, if you have any dashcam footage from the area, please check this and make contact.”

Call 101 quoting incident 24*549033 with any information you have.