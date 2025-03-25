Capt Tyler Bury (left) and training for the marathon wearing a respirator PHOTOS: Instagram.com/8bymidnight and x.com/8byMidnight

It’s tough enough running a marathon – but soldier Tyler Bury is preparing to run the 26 miles wearing a respirator and military kit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s been training for the London Marathon around the Melton Mowbray area and if he gets to the finish line in The Mall it will be a Guinness World Record.

Tyler is aiming to raise thousands of pounds for the Royal British Legion and show veterans struggling with cost of living or mental health issues that they can be overcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The respirator he will wear is the one which troops wear when there is a danger of a chemical, biological, radioactive or nuclear attack.

Capt Tyler Bury, who is aiming to set a new Guinness World Record at the London Marathon PHOTOS: instagram.com/8bymidnight and x.com/8byMidnight

It filters fresh air to fend off lethal nerve agents or gases in combat arenas.

Tyler, who serves with 22 Signal Regiment in Stafford but lives in the Melton area, told the Melton Times: “In a chemical attack this mask would keep you alive but it is not designed to run long distances in.

“It is a lot hotter running with the respirator on.

“You are sweating more so you are losing more salts and you’re in a constant oxygen deficit so your legs are cramping up a lot sooner than they normally would.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Bury training for the London Marathon wearing a respirator PHOTOS: Instagram.com/8bymidnight and x.com/8byMidnight

There is also the small matter of running the marathon in heavy army boots with none of the padding runners get from training shoes.

As part of the record attempt, he can lift the mask to drink or take in energy gels but he can’t run while he’s doing it.

“When I’ve been out training in the mask, some cars have slowed down and people have asked me what on earth I’m doing,” said Tyler, who recently went up a rank to captain after seven years service.”

His partner Georgia and her six-year-old child have been very supportive. He added: “I’ve already asked my partner to meet at the finish line with a pint of beer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his aim to raise funds for legion charity, Tyler said: “If one veteran sees my challenge and sees that with strength and perseverance, you can get through a suffocating and difficult time then it is worth the blood, sweat and tears of me completing it.”

Click HERE to sponsor Tyler.