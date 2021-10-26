Remembrance Parade to go ahead in Melton next month

The Remembrance Day parade pass down Leicester Street in Melton in November 2019 EMN-211026-164802001

Melton Borough Council has planned the event, on Sunday November 14, in collaboration with the Royal British Legion, Defence Animal Training Regiment, Town Estate, Melton Police, Melton Lions and St Mary’s Church.

The parade, which has been an annual event since the end of the First World War, will start in Chapel Street Car Park at 10.20am before heading down Sage Cross Street, Sherrard Street and Church Street to St Mary’s, for a service starting at 10.50am.

Following the church service the parade will re-form at 11.50am in Burton Street and pass down Leicester Street, past the dais in the Market Place to the Memorial Gardens, where wreaths will be laid in a small ceremony.

The Remembrance Day wreath-layers in Memoral Gardens in Melton in November 2019 EMN-211026-164751001

The Melton Band will lead the parade and be joined by representation from the Armed Forces, Royal British Legion, RAF Association, Royal Army Veterinary Association, Army and Air Cadets, along with Scouts, Guides and local clubs.

The council say residents are welcome to watch and support the event and they are encouraged to take health precautions by taking a Covid lateral flow test beforehand and wearing a face covering during it.

The church service will be available to view via a live stream, for those wishing to watch it from home - those interested should go to https://www.melton.leicester.anglican.org/ to access it from the Diocese of Leicester, Melton Mowbray Team Parish website.