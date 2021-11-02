Community rallies to support Melton Poppy Appeal

Latest News EMN-210211-154144001

With many of the stalwarts who have coordinated collections for decades now having retired from it, there is a real community effort going on to make sure funds still come in.

The Royal British Legion fundraiser missed out on the usual level of donations last year due to the pandemic.

Jackie Wood, who is helping organise collections for the town branch this year, said: “Everyone has been asking for poppies this year so it seems as popular as ever.

Year Six pupils at Melton's St Francis Catholic Primary School who are collecting fund for the Poppy Appeal by selling poppies and poppy wristbands EMN-210211-145101001

“In Melton, most of the shops and the pubs are selling poppies and many of the schools are as well.

“The local army cadets have also taken 10 boxes of poppies so they can help with collections.

“There will also be lots of collections going in all the villages around Melton as well.”

The Legion will have a market stall in the town centre on Saturday November 13, to help sell poppies ahead of Remembrance Sunday, which is the following day.

The annual Remembrance Parade will take place through town on the Sunday, November 14, after being cancelled last year due to pandemic restrictions.